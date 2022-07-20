EU Accused Of GDPR Breach With Amazon-Hosted Site

By Silvia Martelli (July 20, 2022, 4:11 PM BST) -- A data protection group has accused the European Commission of violating its own laws by allowing European citizens' personal data to be transferred to the U.S. because it used Amazon's web hosting services for a website seeking feedback on how to reform the bloc. The European Association for Data Protection said Tuesday that it was supporting a lawsuit filed at the European Court of Justice by a German man who was not identified and who alleges that the bloc's executive arm violated his right to the protection of personal data. The lawsuit concerns the website of the Conference of the Future of...

