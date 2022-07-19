Attys Say DEA Stonewalled Drug-Related FOIA Requests

By Sam Reisman (July 19, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has been unlawfully stonewalling Freedom of Information Act requests seeking clarity about terminally ill patients' right to try psilocybin, according to a new lawsuit filed Tuesday in Texas federal court. According to the complaint, the DEA "has adopted an unlawful policy and pattern or practice. Specifically, the agency deems any FOIA request that requires the FOIA office to obtain a document from any other office 'complex' and, on that basis, categorizes virtually all FOIA requests as raising 'unusual circumstances.'" The complaint was filed by a group consisting of an oncology clinic, a physician and two their...

