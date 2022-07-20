4th Circ. Affirms Disgraced Atty's Fraud Conviction

By Ryan Boysen (July 20, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit has upheld a Fairfax, Virginia, attorney's conviction on several fraud counts for stealing more than $1.5 million in three separate schemes, calling his arguments that he didn't receive a fair trial "meritless." In a brief opinion filed Tuesday, the three-judge panel said David Harris Miller failed to clear the high bar necessary to overturn the 10 conspiracy, fraud and money laundering counts he was convicted of following a 2019 trial. Miller was accused of setting up fake law firms to bilk his previous employer, helping his wife steal money from a Virginia state senator's campaign and stealing funds...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS