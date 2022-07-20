Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

UAW Subverted Ethics Review After Feds' Probe, Monitor Says

By Braden Campbell (July 20, 2022, 9:57 PM EDT) -- The Jenner & Block LLP partner appointed to oversee the United Auto Workers' compliance with a deal ending a federal corruption probe told a Detroit federal judge that the union has been intermittently cooperative, withholding notes from an internal audit and hiding its investigation of a senior official.

In a follow-up status report filed with the Eastern District of Michigan on Tuesday, court-appointed monitor Neil Barofsky said the UAW's "cooperativeness veered sharply in the wrong direction" following his hopeful progress report last fall.

The United Auto Workers' compliance with a six-year consent decree, implemented after a federal corruption probe, has been...

