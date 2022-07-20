Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Furniture Store, AmGuard Drop Protest Coverage Case

By Riley Murdock (July 20, 2022, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A Chicago-area furniture store has agreed to drop its coverage claim against AmGuard Insurance Co. for damage it said was caused by looting and vandalism related to protests following the murder of George Floyd, the parties announced Tuesday.

Wow Furniture Outlet Inc. and the Berkshire Hathaway Guard unit jointly filed a stipulation to dismiss the store's claims with prejudice Tuesday, roughly eight months after the Calumet City retailer defeated the insurer's attempt to dismiss its complaint.

No further information on the agreement was available. Counsel for Wow and AmGuard declined to comment.

"The parties hereby stipulate and agree that all claims...

