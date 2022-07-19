Italian Home Sales Tech Startup Casavo Raises €400M

By Charlie Innis (July 19, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Casavo, which runs a digital platform for buying and selling homes, raised €400 million ($409.3 million) in a debt capital raise and Series D funding round led by Exor NV, an investor guided by Cooley LLP, the Italian startup announced Tuesday. Casavo said it nabbed €100 million in the Series D and raised €300 million in debt capital from Intesa Sanpaolo, Viola Credit and other lenders. The property technology company, which claims to offer a faster and easier alternative to the traditional homeselling process, plans to use the funding to expand its business in Europe, according to the announcement. "The round...

