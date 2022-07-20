Rimon Adds Ex-DLA Piper Corporate Regulatory Atty In NY

By Adrian Cruz (July 20, 2022, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Rimon PC announced earlier this week that it hired an experienced international corporate regulatory attorney previously at DLA Piper LLP as a New York-based of counsel. Ivan Komaritsky joined Rimon late last month after spending nearly 13 years with DLA Piper. He told Law360 on Wednesday that he chose to join the firm because of its streamlined firm model and focus on international work with offices in five continents. "At Rimon I have access to an internal marketplace of attorneys across various practices and jurisdictions who are specialists in their respective fields all over the world," he said. "This enables me...

