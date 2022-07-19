Ex-JPMorgan Atty's Retaliation Suit Headed To A Fall Trial

By Stewart Bishop (July 19, 2022, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday set a November trial date for a former JPMorgan Bank NA compliance attorney, who claims she was fired after raising concerns about misconduct at the bank, and largely denied a last ditch bid by the bank to dispose of the suit. During a hearing in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff denied most of JPMorgan's motion for summary judgment, which claimed former vice president Shaquala Williams was terminated for deficiencies in her performance and behavior. Williams contended she suffered retaliation and ultimately termination for her repeated warnings to management about JPMorgan's multiple compliance...

