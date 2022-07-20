Anheuser-Busch Buyers Win OK For Ritas False Labeling Deal

By Gina Kim (July 20, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge on Tuesday gave preliminary approval to a settlement allowing purchasers of certain Ritas brand alcoholic beverages to seek partial reimbursement over claims their manufacturer, Anheuser-Busch LLC, falsely advertised the drinks as containing distilled spirits and wine when they are actually flavored beers. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough's order Tuesday ends a two-year-old consumer protection case filed by several customers who bought Ritas brand "Margarita," "Spritz" and "Fizz" beverages at third-party retail stores and relied on statements made on the products' labels that claimed to contain distilled spirits and wine. According to the plaintiffs' unopposed motion for...

