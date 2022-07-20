Montana Tribe Sues DOI For Better Police, Jail Services

By Andrew Westney (July 20, 2022, 9:00 PM EDT) -- The Northern Cheyenne Tribe has sued the U.S. Department of the Interior in Montana federal court, claiming it breached its trust duty to "provide competent and effective law enforcement and correction services" on the tribe's reservation and owes more than $1 million the tribe spent to cover services the government failed to furnish. The federally recognized Northern Cheyenne said in its complaint Tuesday that the DOI and its officials have since 2018 failed to keep enough staffing, investigate and prosecute crimes, and keep sufficient detention facilities, "despite the tribe's repeated demands that defendants address the problem." The complaint — which names...

