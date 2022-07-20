Wash. State Supreme Court Suspends County Judge

By Greg Lamm (July 20, 2022, 1:53 PM EDT) -- The Washington State Supreme Court on Tuesday censured and suspended a district court judge for 10 days without pay after she awarded a judgment in a counterclaim despite defendants never filing one, preventing the plaintiff from arguing against the judgment. Cowlitz County District Court Judge Debra Burchett cooperated with an ethics investigation and accepted that her conduct was inappropriate, according to an agreement she signed in May with the Washington Commission on Judicial Conduct. The commission recommended the suspension. Judge Burchett, who presides in a county in southwest Washington, also agreed she will not seek reelection at the end of her...

