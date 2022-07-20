Nearly All Pension Transfers Deemed Suspicious

By Dawood Fakhir (July 20, 2022, 5:25 PM BST) -- The number of fraud warnings in pension transfers hit record levels in June when an index flagged 97% of all cases as potential scams, while transfer values and numbers continued to decline, according to a pensions consultancy. XPS Pensions Group said Tuesday its scam flag index showed that 97% of all the pension transfers carried out in June were potentially linked to at least one scam, compared with 83% in May. XPS blamed the rise in scam warnings on the new regulations, which raise an amber flag for overseas investments. The overseas investment warnings were recorded in 85% of the cases,...

