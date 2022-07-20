Suspects Can Use Frozen Assets For Legal Bill, Justices Say

By Richard Crump (July 20, 2022, 10:33 AM BST) -- Britain's highest court on Wednesday allowed a fraud suspect to use frozen funds to fight civil litigation as he awaits a criminal trial over an alleged £15.25 million ($18.33 million) Ponzi scheme, reinforcing the way defendants can use restrained assets to cover their legal expenses. The Crown Prosecution Service lost its attempt to prevent Andrew Luckhurst, a former professional soccer and cricket player turned financial adviser, from varying the terms of a restraint order that allows him to spend approximately £3,000 on legal advice. Five justices at the U.K. Supreme Court held that the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 grants an...

