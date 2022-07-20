Guardian Asks For Do-Over Of Secret Hearing On Duke's Will

By Sophia Dourou (July 20, 2022, 5:14 PM BST) -- The Guardian newspaper urged an appeals court on Wednesday to find that media organizations should not have been excluded from a hearing about the contents of Prince Philip's will. Caoilfhionn Gallagher, representing the British publisher, told the Court of Appeal that a decision to have a secret hearing was an "exceptional" departure from the legal principle of open justice and should be taken only when absolutely necessary. "An entirely private hearing is the most serious intervention on public justice," Gallagher said. "It was an entirely closed hearing without access by accredited journalists or other scrutiny." Guardian News and Media launched its...

