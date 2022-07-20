Trinidad & Tobago Central Bank Fights Insurance Sale Review

By Ronan Barnard (July 20, 2022, 7:18 PM BST) -- Trinidad and Tobago's central bank argued Wednesday that one of the Caribbean nation's largest insurance companies had "no viable claim" that its constitutional rights were violated by the central bank's allegedly unfair sale of insurance portfolios from two companies. The Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago defended the sale of two insurance firms' traditional insurance portfolios against a challenge from Maritime Life (Caribbean) Ltd. at the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, the highest court for some independent countries in the Commonwealth. The central bank took over the Colonial Life insurance Co. (Trinidad) Ltd. and the British-American Insurance Co. (Trinidad) Ltd. in 2009, and...

