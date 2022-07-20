English Courts To Get Greater Powers To Toss SLAPP Cases

By Richard Crump (July 20, 2022, 3:20 PM BST) -- English courts are poised to get new powers to throw out lawsuits brought by wealthy claimants that seek to stifle free speech under reforms laid out by the government on Wednesday to protect the legal system from abuse. Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has set out an array of measures to clamp down on so-called strategic lawsuits against public participation to "uphold freedom of speech." (Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images) Justice Secretary Dominic Raab set out a package of measures to curb the use of so-called strategic lawsuits against public participation, known as SLAPPs. The suits are deployed by corporations or individuals with...

