Mishcon De Reya Posts 22% Growth In Annual Revenue

By Marialuisa Taddia (July 20, 2022, 7:08 PM BST) -- Mishcon de Reya LLP posted 22% growth in its latest financial results Wednesday, saying that average profit per partner had returned to pre-pandemic levels. The firm said that revenue totaled £230.7 million ($276 million) in the financial year ending April 9, while profit per senior equity partner grew by 11% to £1.05 million. Mishcon attributed its strong performance to continuing domestic and international expansion, as well as growth in new areas of business. "This result reflects a clear trajectory of growth in line with our 10 year vision," managing partner James Libson said in a statement Wednesday In September, Mishcon announced...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS