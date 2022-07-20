Integreon Brings On Another UnitedLex VP

By Matt Perez (July 20, 2022, 3:28 PM EDT) -- Alternative legal services provider Integreon has hired a vice president at UnitedLex Corp. to continue expanding its contracts, compliance and commercial services business, the company said Tuesday. Diane Homolak joins the company as vice president of technology solutions after five years as vice president for legal technology at UnitedLex, another legal tech company. "We are pleased to welcome Diane as the latest member of our team," Gabriel Buigas, executive vice president and leader of Integreon's contracts, compliance and commercial services business, said in a statement. "With her vast knowledge of legal technology and decades of impressive work in the industry, she...

