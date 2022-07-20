Sheppard Mullin Launches In Houston With 18-Atty Team

By Lynn LaRowe (July 20, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP announced on Wednesday that the firm was growing its Texas footprint with a Houston office set to open with 18 attorneys, including nine partners The international firm's new Houston location is its sixteenth worldwide, and follows the opening of its first Texas office, located in Dallas, in 2018. The firm said it had tapped John Keville, a nearly 30-year veteran at Winston & Strawn LLP, to serve as managing partner of the new location. Departing Winston & Strawn alongside Keville are Michelle C. Replogle and Robert L. Green, who join Sheppard Mullin as partners. The...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS