Pa. Justices Keep Legal Malpractice Limits For Settlements

By Matthew Santoni (July 20, 2022, 2:30 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania won't undo a precedent that put limits on when plaintiffs could file legal malpractice suits over settlements, but still let a physician revive her case against attorneys who had her sign a settlement that released more claims than she'd intended. In Wednesday's ruling, the justices said the Superior Court had erred in relying on 1991's Muhammad v. Strassburger McKenna Messer Shilobod & Gutnik when it upheld tossing most of Dr. Ahlam Khalil's malpractice claims against attorneys at Williams Cuker Berezofsky LLC. Khalil had claimed her lawyers misrepresented to her that a settlement in a case over...

