Brown Rudnick Steers £100M PGMBM Litigation Funding Deal

By Marialuisa Taddia (July 20, 2022, 8:17 PM BST) -- Brown Rudnick has advised North Wall Capital on its £100 million ($120 million) litigation funding deal with claimants boutique PGMBM, as growth in class litigation focused on environmental, social and governance issues gathers momentum in the U.K. and Europe. The money will be used to fund ESG cases and brings North Wall's total investment in PGMBM to £150 million, following a £45 million funding deal in March. The transaction, which is estimated to be the largest investment in a U.K. claimants law firm to date, "strengthens Brown Rudnick's leadership as the go-to advisor for litigation funding deals," Elena Rey, the Brown...

