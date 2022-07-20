NJ Announces Alliance With Feds To Protect Abortion Access

By Hayley Fowler (July 20, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Acting New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger announced plans on Wednesday to join forces in the Democratic-controlled state's fight to protect abortion access after the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last month overturning Roe v. Wade. Platkin said state and federal authorities will share intelligence, educate the public about their rights and provide abortion clinics with the necessary security and training to protect against threats. Calling measures from other states to outlaw abortion "draconian," Platkin said officials in New Jersey are "taking a different course." "The partnership we're announcing...

