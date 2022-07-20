BigLaw IP Experts Head For Hoffmann & Baron In DC

By Tracey Read (July 20, 2022, 4:49 PM EDT) -- New York-based boutique firm Hoffman & Baron LLP has hired its second intellectual property expert with extensive scientific qualifications away from BigLaw for its new office in Washington, D.C. Curtis R. Altmann, former senior partner at Arnold & Porter, is joining former Perkins Coie LLP senior counsel Joseph W. Ricigliano as the only two partners in the D.C. office. Managing Partner Daniel Scola said he wanted Altmann and Ricigliano to come work for him so badly that he opened the D.C. office just for them in June 2021. "We were looking for people who not only had incredible pedigree backgrounds, but...

