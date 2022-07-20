Subminimum Pay Being Phased Out For Federal Contractors

By Irene Spezzamonte (July 20, 2022, 8:57 PM EDT) -- An independent federal agency announced Wednesday the steps it will take to end contracts with nonprofits that use a Fair Labor Standards Act's carveout allowing them to pay blind or seriously disabled employees less than the minimum wage. The U.S. AbilityOne Commission laid out the final steps it expects to take barring the federal government from giving contracting preference to employers that use Section 14(c) of the FLSA, and the final rule is expected to be published on Thursday in the Federal Register. Section 14(c) allows employers to pay workers with physical or mental disabilities at rates below the federal wage...

