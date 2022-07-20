FCC Seeks Info From Top 15 Mobile Carriers On Data Privacy

By Christopher Cole (July 20, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission wants information from the top 15 mobile providers about their data retention and privacy policies, the latest action in a yearslong agency probe of the issue. In letters of inquiry released late Tuesday, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel asked the companies to explain their practices involving geolocation data and what safeguards are in place to protect sensitive information. Rosenworcel also asked carriers about their processes for sharing subscriber geolocation data with law enforcement and other third parties, and how customers are notified about such arrangements. "Given the highly sensitive nature of this data — especially when location data...

