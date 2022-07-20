Fla. Condo Association, Insurer Drop Mold Coverage Dispute

By Riley Murdock (July 20, 2022, 8:30 PM EDT) -- James River Insurance Co. and a Florida condo association agreed to drop their dispute over whether the insurer was required to cover or defend the association from mold damage claims by several of its homeowners, the parties announced Wednesday. James River indicated at least as early as May that the parties were discussing a settlement to resolve both the coverage dispute and the underlying case, according to filings in the case. On Monday, the court ordered the parties to hold an informal settlement conference by Thursday and jointly file the results, with an amended complaint due Friday if they did not settle. Instead,...

