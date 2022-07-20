Groups Urge DHS To Safeguard Abortion Care For Migrants

By Rae Ann Varona (July 20, 2022, 7:00 PM EDT) -- More than 150 civil rights groups called on the Biden administration to ensure that migrants arrested for accessing abortion-related health care, following the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision upending the constitutional right to abortion, would not consequently be deported or barred from immigration relief. In a Tuesday letter addressed to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union, Human Rights First and Immigration Hub, said the high court's decision should not be used to justify immigration enforcement actions against undocumented people who may be arrested or convicted for abortion care-related violations. The organizations, totaling 156, said...

