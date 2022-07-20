EPA Fuel Rule Threatens Endangered Species, Enviros Say

By Clark Mindock (July 20, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The Center for Biological Diversity on Wednesday asked the D.C. Circuit to review the Biden administration's latest renewable fuel blending standards, which they said would increase demand for land and put strains on endangered species. The environmental group launched the petition for review against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's push to increase the level of renewable fuels blended with gasoline, arguing that the new standards encourage using more land for growing corn to produce ethanol, thereby endangering crucial habitats and increasing reliance on dangerous pesticides and fertilizers that harm endangered animals. The group said the EPA's mandatory renewables fuel blending volume...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS