Holland & Knight Adds Private Equity, M&A Partner In Texas

By Clarice Silber (July 20, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP said Wednesday that it has brought on a former Reed Smith LLP attorney to join its mergers and acquisitions and private equity practice in Texas. Chauncey Lane will join the practice group in Holland & Knight's Dallas office as a partner and continue his work structuring and negotiating complex transactions for buyers and sellers, along with private equity firms in the technology and financial services sectors. Lane told Law360 on Wednesday that "on the heels of the firm's merger with Thompson & Knight, the firm has been laser-focused on continuing to build out and grow its M&A, private...

