NPX Capital Pays $160M For Korean Webtoon Provider

By Elaine Briseño (July 20, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Terapin Studios Inc., a portfolio company of investment firm NPX Capital, has acquired webtoon platform Toomics for $160 million, NPX said Wednesday. Toomics develops episodic, illustrated comic series available online. The company has more than 60 million subscribers, according to NPX's statement. It was founded in 2015 and is available in multiple languages, including English, French, Spanish, Korean and Chinese. Samuel Hwang, founder and CEO of NPX Capital, said the acquisition would strengthen Terapin Studio's content platform. Terrapin Studios specializes in distributing and developing intellectual property. It releases a variety of entertainment content in both illustrated and animated formats, as well...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS