SEC Makes $12M Deal With Health Care Co. Over Fraud Claims

By Al Barbarino (July 20, 2022, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission struck a more than $12 million settlement Wednesday with a Florida-based health tech firm and its CEO, who allegedly duped investors into thinking the company had a spotless customer satisfaction rating when, in fact, it had logged tens of thousands of complaints. Between March 2017 and March 2020, the company formerly known as Health Insurance Innovations and its ex-CEO Gavin Southwell concealed consumer complaints about its health insurance products during earnings calls and investor presentations, the SEC said. The deception helped inflate the value of the company's stock, allowing Southwell to cash out with $320,000 in...

