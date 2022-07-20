GOP Sen. Opposes Perkins Coie US Atty Nomination In Wis.

By James Arkin (July 20, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is opposing Perkins Coie attorney Sopen Shah's nomination to be U.S. attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, accusing her of partisan tweets that he says would undermine her ability to do the job. Johnson's opposition is likely to sink Shah's confirmation, since U.S. attorney nominees require home-state senator approval to move forward. His statement opposing her referenced what appear to be since-deleted tweets from Shah, some of which directly criticized the senator. His opposition comes months after he and Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., jointly recommended Shah to the White House for the U.S. attorney vacancy, though...

