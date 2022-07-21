Court Details Liquidation Process For Payment Processors

By Silvia Martelli (July 21, 2022, 5:53 PM BST) -- A London court has detailed what costs of distributing assets among creditors liquidators can recover while winding down an e-money provider which paid $110 million to settle U.S. allegations that it scammed financial institutions. Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Catherine Burton said Tuesday that the costs of distributing the asset pool include all expenses and fees concerning the distribution. However, she added that the costs do not include money spent complying with liquidation rules. Judge Burton ruled in a case brought by the liquidators of Allied Wallet, which the Financial Conduct Authority petitioned to place into liquidation in 2019 after discovering...

