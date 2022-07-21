Haynes And Boone Adds Ex-Shearman Energy Atty In Houston

By Tracey Read (July 21, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT) -- Haynes and Boone LLP has hired a Houston partner with decades of experience handling complex transactions in the domestic and international energy sectors, the firm announced on Wednesday. Hugh Tucker, who joined Haynes and Boone on Monday, will work in the firm's energy transaction practice. He previously was a partner at Shearman & Sterling LLP, where he was a lead industry coordinator for energy and a member of the firm's mergers and acquisitions and project development and finance practices. "I really was looking for a firm that had a larger sort of energy transaction, practice and infrastructure to continue to do...

