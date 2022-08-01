Why Directors Need To Talk About Insolvency

By Thomas Berndt (August 1, 2022, 1:26 PM EDT) -- As a parent of three young children, Disney's excellent film, "Encanto," has been on heavy rotation in my household. It's the story of an extended family whose members possess unique magical gifts. Through several humorous songs, we learn that the family has ostracized one member, Bruno, whose mystical visions of future calamities disturb the rest of the family. Rather than confront the unpleasant aspects of the future, the family finds it easier to simply not talk about them, or Bruno. This is typical human behavior. It's easiest to simply avoid difficult topics. For these reasons, directors of struggling businesses may be...

