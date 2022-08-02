HMRC Keen To Show It's Still In The Driver's Seat

By Jessica Parker (August 2, 2022, 3:27 PM BST) -- The U.K. Crown Prosecution Service recently announced that Bernie Ecclestone, the 91-year-old former chief executive officer of Formula 1, will be charged with fraud by false representation in respect of his failure to declare to HM Revenue & Customs the existence of assets held overseas believed to be worth in excess of £400 million ($489 million). Very little is known about the allegation at this stage. This is the highest profile tax trial for a decade, since Harry Redknapp was acquitted of offenses of tax evasion in 2012. In that case, Redknapp was alleged to have evaded tax on a payment...

