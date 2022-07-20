3rd Circ. Says AFSCME Need Not Repay Pre-Janus Dues

By Eric Heisig (July 20, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit panel on Wednesday said the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 13 union, which represents Pennsylvania public employees, does not have to give back to nonmembers the "fair share" fees paid before the U.S. Supreme Court deemed them unconstitutional. The judges said the union, which represents more than 65,000 local and commonwealth workers, were following the law as written in Pennsylvania and under federal precedent prior to the justices' 2018 ruling in Janus v. American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Council 31. The panel upheld a ruling by a federal judge in Scranton,...

