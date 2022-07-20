Software Co. Seeks Liquidated Damages In Trade Secrets Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (July 20, 2022, 6:21 PM EDT) -- An Atlanta-based software firm asked the Eleventh Circuit to overturn a district court's ruling that its liquidated damages clause with a subcontractor is unenforceable, arguing during oral arguments on Wednesday that it renders meaningless a jury's verdict that the subcontractor's betrayal cost it millions. Last July, a Georgia federal jury held that subcontractor Stoneridge Holdings Inc., a Minnesota-based software company formed by ex-Microsoft employees, had breached a confidentiality agreement with software firm SIS LLC, thereby costing it a lucrative contract to roll out Microsoft software for APi Group Inc. The jury awarded the firm $85,000 in nominal damages but was not...

