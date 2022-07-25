Messner Reeves Adds Ex-Hanes & Bartels Attys To New Office

By Jack Rodgers (July 25, 2022, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Messner Reeves LLP has expanded its services to Colorado Springs with the addition of two partners from Hanes & Bartels LLP, which recently closed its doors, as well as four paralegals, a billing specialist and a receptionist, the firm recently announced. A Hanes & Bartels name attorney, Brenda L. Bartels, and a former partner, Amber Blasingame will move to Messner Reeves after spending a combined two decades with their former firm, according to their LinkedIn profiles. Blasingame joined her former firm in 2015 and Bartels in 2008, according to their LinkedIn profiles. Messner Reeves' CEO and managing partner Caleb Meyer said in a...

