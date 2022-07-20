Dallas Nursing Home Operator Cleared For $44M Ch. 11 Sale

By Vince Sullivan (July 20, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Dallas-area nursing home operators Christian Care Centers Inc. received approval from a Texas bankruptcy judge Wednesday for a $44.2 million Chapter 11 sale of its three facilities, which will be able to close quickly and enable the new owner to continue providing care for hundreds of residents. During a hearing, debtor attorney Buffey E. Klein of Husch Blackwell LLP told the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas that a number of objections to the sale had either fully been resolved or adjourned to a later date, clearing the way for approval of the only qualified bid Christian Care...

