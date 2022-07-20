Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dallas Nursing Home Operator Cleared For $44M Ch. 11 Sale

By Vince Sullivan (July 20, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Dallas-area nursing home operators Christian Care Centers Inc. received approval from a Texas bankruptcy judge Wednesday for a $44.2 million Chapter 11 sale of its three facilities, which will be able to close quickly and enable the new owner to continue providing care for hundreds of residents.

During a hearing, debtor attorney Buffey E. Klein of Husch Blackwell LLP told the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas that a number of objections to the sale had either fully been resolved or adjourned to a later date, clearing the way for approval of the only qualified bid Christian Care...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!