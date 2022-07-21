Alleged Ponzi Schemer Can't Undo SEC's Default Win

By Emilie Ruscoe (July 21, 2022, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A man accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of operating a $1.4 million Ponzi scheme can't escape a default judgment entered against him after he allegedly ignored the suit for more than a year, a Pennsylvania federal judge has decided. In Wednesday filings, U.S. District Judge Edward G. Smith denied defendant Thomas Megas' motion to dismiss the July 2021 default judgment entered against him, finding that "Megas knew about this litigation long before the court entered the default judgment against him yet took no action until the court entered the judgment." In an order explaining his decision, the judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS