ITC Standard-Essential Patent Remedies Shouldn't Be Curbed

By Deanna Tanner Okun (July 22, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Intellectual property rights have been a foundational pillar of U.S. innovation originating from the U.S. Constitution, with enforcement at the border being of paramount importance. Further, the commercial effect of international trade practices has been a significant congressional concern since the founding of our nation, tracing its origins to the Tariff Act of 1789 — the second act passed by the first U.S. Congress. Some have argued, however, that enforcement of standard-essential patents at the U.S. International Trade Commission, where the remedy for a finding of infringement is a ban on importation of the offending articles, should be greatly restricted or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS