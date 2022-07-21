5th Circ. Affirms $4.2M Penalty In 'Frack Master' Fraud Scheme

By Clark Mindock (July 21, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has affirmed $4.2 million in disgorgement and penalties leveled by a Texas court against a man accused of helping self-described "frack master" Christopher Faulkner pull off an alleged $80 million securities fraud scheme. A three-judge panel said Tuesday that Parker R. Hallam's objections to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's bid for disgorgement and penalties fell flat, noting in part that Hallam had agreed to the level of interest he would pay and admitted to the crimes when he consented to a judgment containing several prongs of relief. The panel upheld the lower court's decision to reject all...

