11th Circ. Hints Case Over Doctoral Degrees Could Proceed

By Rosie Manins (July 21, 2022, 6:14 PM EDT) -- Eleventh Circuit judges indicated Thursday that a former Grand Canyon University student had sufficiently alleged that the institution thwarted attempts by doctoral degree candidates to complete their courses in the promised time frame, contrary to a district judge's finding that his claims were mere puffery. Circuit Judges Robin S. Rosenbaum and Adalberto Jordan suggested during oral arguments in Atlanta that the case by former doctoral student Donrich Young against Grand Canyon University Inc. and Grand Canyon Education Inc. could have survived the motion-to-dismiss stage. A Northern District of Georgia judge tossed the case in July 2021, finding that Young failed to...

