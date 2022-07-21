Kelsian's Bus Co. Bid Put Into Reverse Amid Market Volatility

By Najiyya Budaly (July 21, 2022, 2:28 PM BST) -- Australian transport company Kelsian said Thursday that it has pulled its bid for London double-decker bus operator Go-Ahead Group PLC, citing volatility in domestic markets. Kelsian Group Ltd., which is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, said that it will pull its offer for Go-Ahead because "Australian equity markets have been volatile and external events" have had an adverse effect on Kelsian's share price. The companies did not disclose the price of Kelsian's initial bid. "The Kelsian board considers that Australian equity market conditions at this time do not enable Kelsian to pursue a possible transaction for Go-Ahead despite the long-term...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS