BBC To Pay 'Substantial Damages' To Former Royal Nanny

By Joanne Faulkner (July 21, 2022, 12:24 PM BST) -- The BBC has agreed to pay "substantial damages" and legal costs to the former nanny of Princes William and Harry, accepting that it was likely that one of its journalists fabricated evidence to secure a high-profile interview with Princess Diana in 1995. Royal nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke, as Alexandra Pettifer was then known, is pictured with Prince William, left, and Harry arriving at Heathrow airport in 1993. (Tim Ockenden/PA via AP Images) Lawyers for Alexandra Pettifer announced at the High Court on Thursday that the former personal assistant to Prince Charles, who is second in line to the British throne, had cut...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS