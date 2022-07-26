Dubai Bank Takes UAE Man To High Court Over £41.8M

By Alex Baldwin (July 26, 2022, 6:07 PM BST) -- Dubai's state-owned Emirates NBD Bank PJSC is suing an Emirati national in London, asking the court to rule that he still owns assets he transferred to his son as it chases a £41.8 million ($50.1 million) payment for a loan he guaranteed. The bank alleges that £2.5 million from Rashed Abdulaziz Almakhawi's U.K.-based HSBC account and a London property that he gave to his son in 2019 were not "gifts," and that he was looking to offload the assets before a Dubai court could enforce an order requiring him to pay back the debt. Almakhawi also transferred ownership of a Dubai...

