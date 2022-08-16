Eco Energy Chief Slims Down Swedish Journos' Libel Suit

By Sophia Dourou (August 16, 2022, 3:51 PM BST) -- A renewable energy entrepreneur has slimmed down his defamation lawsuit against a Swedish business news website and three of its journalists over articles alleging he was involved in "eco-crime" investment frauds. Svante Kumlin, the chief executive of EEW Eco Energy World PLC, has amended his High Court lawsuit against Realtid Media AB and the reporters to include only three of the eight online articles originally targeted, in a filing on July 19, which has now been made public. The same court found in May that Kumlin could sue over the publication of only three of eight online articles, and only those with...

