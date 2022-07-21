Bar Regulator Floats New Social Media Guidance

By Ashish Sareen (July 21, 2022, 7:16 PM BST) -- The Bar Standards Board revised its guidelines on how barristers should use social media on Thursday as it sought feedback on when it should step in to address lawyer's conduct outside of the professional realm. The board, which oversees barristers in England and Wales, has launched a three-month consultation process on the approach it should take to governing conduct occurring in advocates' private lives, as well as their use of social media. The consultation is designed to get clarification on when the BSB should intervene in regulating non-professional conduct because how barristers behave in their personal lives could influence the general...

