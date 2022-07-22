Baker McKenzie To Boost Trainee Numbers In 2023

By Marialuisa Taddia (July 22, 2022, 7:33 PM BST) -- Baker McKenzie said Friday that it is increasing its number of trainees next year, the latest firm in London to do so as law firms' quest for junior talent continues apace. Baker McKenzie told Law360 that 40 trainees will join the firm in 2023, up from its current 33. That will be split with 20 in the March group and 20 in the second cohort that starts in September, according to a spokesperson. Baker McKenzie recruits once a year, starting in February with contracts being offered in June for one of the two slots. Meanwhile, on Thursday Travers Smith LLP said...

